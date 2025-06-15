Royal

Kensington Palace drops ‘casual’ family photo of Prince William, Kate and kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton pose alongside George, Charlotte and Louis for adorable family portrait

Prince William and Kate Middleton winded up their happening Trooping the Colour celebration with a sweet family photo.

On Saturday, June 14, Kensington Palace took to the joint Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales to release a heartwarming family portrait of them with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In the photo, the family-of-five could be seen posing at Kensington Palace while wearing the same outfits from the ceremony.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte were seen dazzling in stunning matching ensembles while and Prince George and Prince Louis looked dapper in coordinated suits.

"Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty's Birthday Parade. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part,” the royal couple penned along the photo.


Fans' reaction

The adorable photo melted royal fans hearts as they rushed to comment section to show their love for Wales family.

"I am so happy to see this picture. They are a beautiful family. The kids are so cute," one wrote.

While another added, "OMG best family picture ever."

"Stunning photo. Love it! Hope you all have a wonderful evening,” the third commented.

The fourth gushed, “Catherine and Charlotte matching outfits give me life.”

“We love this “casual” family photo style!” the fifth penned.

