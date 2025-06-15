Why did Lady Louise Windsor not attend Trooping the Colour event?

Lady Louise Windsor was notably absent from this year’s Trooping the Colour parade, sparking curiosity among royal watchers as other senior members of the Royal Family gathered to celebrate King Charles’ official birthday.
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s daughter has missed the ceremonial event of King Charles due to studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
It’s worth noting that her brother James, Earl of Wessex, has similarly not attended the past three parades.
Lady Louise Windsor was absent during the Trooping the Colour parade, while her parents, Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie, were present.
Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, was, of course, present as she always is, as one of the most active working royals.
She departed from Buckingham Palace with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence earlier this morning, while her husband, Prince Edward, was participating in the parade on horseback next to the Princess Royal and Prince William.
Notably, Sophie and Edward’s daughter has been very busy since she enrolled in her university, which has already forced her to miss a few important events.
The royal, who is in the third year of an English degree, was absent during both the Easter celebrations and VE Day this year.
To note, Trooping the Colour is one of the biggest events of the year for the Royal Family as it marks the monarch’s birthday.
The Mall was filled with onlookers, as the parade reached a global audience of millions via television.
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward attendance at event:
While Prince Edward, was participating in the parade on horseback next to the Princess Royal and Prince William.