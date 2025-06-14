Royal

Prince Louis makes heartwarming plea to George at Trooping The Colour event

The Prince and Princess of Wales' sons turned heads with their adorable exchange of words

  • by Web Desk
  • |


Prince Louis delighted royal watchers with a heartwarming request to his elder brother, Prince George, during a recent public appearance at Trooping the Colour 2025.

At the ceremonial event of King Charles, the sons of Prince and Princess of Wales turned heads with their adorable exchange of words.

The brothers shared a carriage with their sister, Princess Charlotte, and mother, Princess Kate, as they rode down The Mall to and from Buckingham Palace.

As their carriage rode to Horse Guards, a lip reader caught a sweet moment between the brothers.

Louis was seen turning his head to his brother to ask, "Should I wave?"

According to The Sun, a lip reader said that Prince George responded, “It's up to you.”

Sharing his thoughts on sunny weather, the Prince reacted, “I can't believe how sunny it is.”

Following his brother's lead, Louis then apparently stated: "Let's do it together."

This endearing moment encouraged the two, as they were seen waving to delighted fans during the procession.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate also garnered attention at Trooping the Colour event as they sweetly mirrored each other’s outfits.

The Princess of Wales, 43, attended Trooping the Colour wearing an aquamarine Catherine Walker coat dress.

While, Princess Charlotte twined her mother in a blue dress with a white bow in her hair.

Trooping the Colour guest list:

The notable guest list inclueded at the Trooping the Colour were King Charles and Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Timothy Laurence and the Gloucesters.

