Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

From Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown to Usher, Jennifer Goicoechea, let's take a look at recent celebrity weddings

  • December 05, 2024

Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year
Best celebrity weddings 2024: Couples who got married this year

From star-studded ceremonies to adorable intimate gatherings, Hollywood celebrities have tied the knot in style.

From Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown's Italy nuptials to Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett’s royal wedding, these fairytale unions have captivated fans worldwide, offering a glimpse into the glamorous lives of A-listers.

Let’s take a look at some of the most unforgettable celebrity couple weddings this year.

Jake Bongiovi and Millie Bobby Brown:


Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi exchanged wedding vows in a secret ceremony in May 2024, just a year after getting engaged.

The Stranger Things star and her partner appear to got married for a second time on October 2, 2024.

Millie and Jake’s intimate wedding took place in Siena, Italy.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea:

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada, on February 11, 2024.

The lavish ceremony took place the day after Usher's performance at the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show.

Usher wore a black tuxedo over a white coat, while Goicoechea went for an all-white pantsuit.

 Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene:

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene got married after meeting each other for the first time five years ago.

The Daily Mail reported that the couple exchanged wedding vows on September 26, 2024, in Des Allemandes, Louisiana.

Lana chose a ruffled, scoop-neck gown for her big day while Jeremy donned a dark suit with a pocket chain and brown shoes.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone:


Charlie Puth said “I do” to his fiancé Brooke Sansone on September 7, 2024.

The couple got married at his family's residence in Montecito, California, a year after getting engaged.

For the wedding day, Charlie looked draper in custom Bode and Brooke wore a custom Danielle Frankel gown.

Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett:

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Shaman Durek Verrett have officially tied the knot in a breathtaking ceremony on August 31, 2024.

Their special day was graced by 350 guests, including Norway’s royal family. King Harald and Queen Sonja, the bride’s parents, were in attendance, alongside Princess Märtha Louise’s younger brother, Crown Prince Haakon. 

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey:


Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey became official husband and wife on June 29, 2024.

The former Miss Universe and the San Francisco 49ers running back got engaged on April 2, 2023.

Olivia exuded grace in a ball gown wedding dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured long sleeves and a button-lined back.

Gavin Casalegno and Cheyanne King:


Gavin Casalegno married the love of his life Cheyanne King on November 12, 2024.

Their intimate ceremony took place outdoors under a floral arch with pink and yellow flowers.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star went for a classic black suit, while his wife Cheyanne wore a strapless wedding gown with sheer white sleeves and a tulle train.

