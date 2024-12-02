Jennifer Garner details holiday plans with 3 kids 

Jennifer Garner and her family are big fans of the holiday season!
In an exclusive conversation with People, the actress opened up about how she and her three children marked the end of the year celebrations.
She said, "I have one kid who specializes in mashed potatoes, that's their specialty, I have one kid who is all about making an apple pie, that's their specialty, and then I have one who goodness only knows what she will make.”
The 13 Going on 30 actor continued, "I love this recipe, I don't know how it got so entrenched in my family's Thanksgiving menu, but everyone is going to be ready for me to make this 10-grain bread."
Garner then continued saying that one of her kids was eager beforehand to skip ahead a month to celebrate Christmas.
"The other night I got home from work, and my son had Christmas music playing full blast through the whole house, and he was wearing an apron and he was making ginger snaps," the star said about her preteen.
"And it was just like, 'That's what I'm looking for. That is the energy that I want to see brought to our house right now,” Jenniofer Garner added.