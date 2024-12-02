Entertainment

Kourtney Kardashian slammed for extravagant Christmas decor: 'Pure greed on display'

Kourtney Kardashian shared a carousel of her lavish holiday decorations on Instagram on Sunday, December 1

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Kourtney Kardashian faces backlash for 'wealth hoarding' Christmas display

Kourtney Kardashian's extravagant Christman’s decorations have sparked outrage among fans, with many accusing her of flaunting her wealth and being tone-deaf to those in need.

On Sunday, the Keeping up with Kardashians stars took to her Instagram account to share a carousel of photos, showcasing her home filled with Christmas decorations and many green and red trees of all shapes and sizes.

“Hello December,” she penned along the photos.


However, instead of receiving warm wishes, Kourtney got severe criticism and backlash.

“Let’s spend 200k on trees instead of buying Christmas presents for thousands and thousands of children who won’t receive a gift,” one fan wrote under the comment section.

While another noted, “Too many needy people I couldn't do that.”

“Meanwhile.. some families don't have money for 1 tree , pure greed on display!” the third penned.

The fourth added, “I look at this.. I think if so many that are struggling. People out of work, sick or single Mama's that are struggling to buy groceries or pay bills. Those that are hungry and homeless or alone. This kind of excessiveness really makes me sad and sick... I wonder do you REALLY enjoy it?”

“Say you’re privileged without saying you’re privileged,” sixth wrote as another added, “Best example of wealth hoarding.”

Last month, Kourtney Kardashian received backlash for son Rocky’s lavish birthday party.

