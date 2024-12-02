Sci-Tech

THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer

The app uses AI to predict when a user might die based on their answers to a questionnaire

  by Web Desk
  December 02, 2024
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer
THIS app can predict your death and help you live longer

The newly launched app named Death Clock, can tell you when you will die!

As per Gadget360, this app uses artificial intelligence (AI) to predict when a user might die based on their answers to a questionnaire.

The app also provides personalized advice on adopting healthier habits to increase life expectancy and delay the predicted time of the death.

Available for free on both Android and iOS, though it is currently only available for download in the US.

The Play Store description highlights that the app uses “advanced AI technology” to help users understand how their habits impact their life expectancy and guide users to adopt healthier lifestyles.

Apps and websites like Death Clock have existed since the early 2000s, with most using actuarial life tables to make predictions.

However, the Death Clock app is different because it uses AI trained on a large dataset of over 1,200 life expectancy studies, with around 53 million participants.

The app developer shared that this AI app collects data from users about their diet, exercise, stress levels and sleep to generate the final prediction.

While, the app is free, users can also pay $40 for personalized suggestions to improve habits. The annual subscription also features a countdown clock that tracks the time until the users’ predicted death.

