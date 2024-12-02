Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara

On her wedding day to Prince Charles in 1981, Princess Diana famously wore the Spencer Tiara, a dazzling diamond-encrusted heirloom that had been passed down through the Spencer family since 1937.
Created from older jewels, the tiara is valued at £400,000 and has remained a cherished family possession.
Despite speculation that the tiara would be inherited by Princess Kate Middleton, it will stay within the Spencer family, reported The Sun.
The tiara was originally crafted for Cynthia Spencer, wife of the 7th Earl Spencer, and was passed down after her death in 1972 to her son, John, the 8th Earl Spencer and Diana’s father.
Diana’s three sisters—Lady Jane, Lady Sarah, and Diana herself—each wore the tiara on their wedding days, making it an iconic symbol in the Spencer family.
After Diana’s marriage to Prince Charles in 1981, the tiara was loaned to her by her father, as it was never formally gifted to her.
Following the death of Diana's father in 1992, it was passed to her brother, Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer.
Diana continued to borrow it for royal engagements until her tragic death in 1997.
The tiara has since been displayed in various exhibitions, including the “Diana: A Celebration” exhibit, but it remains in the possession of Charles, who allowed his niece, Celia McCorquodale, to wear it for her wedding in 2018.
When Charles passes, the tiara will likely be inherited by his son, Louis Spencer, Viscount Althorp, although there have been reports suggesting that Diana’s granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, may inherit it in the future.
Diana’s “letter of wishes,” written before her death, expressed her desire for her jewelry collection to be divided between her sons for their wives to use. However, the specific fate of the Spencer Tiara has not been definitively decided.
The tiara continues to be a symbol of family history and royal tradition, appearing only on rare occasions at private family events.