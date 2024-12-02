Entertainment

Camila Cabello breaks silence on unfair comparisons to Charli XCX

  • by Web Desk
  • December 02, 2024
Camila Cabello has finally broken her silence on the unfair comparisons to Charli XCX.

The comparison began earlier this year when Cabello posted a snippet of her upcoming song, I Luv It, on YouTube and fans pointed out that the track sounded similar to Charli’s 2020 hit I Got It.

Now, the Señorita singer had opened up about it in NYLON‘s latest cover story.

“I said something like ‘elements of hyperpop’ [somewhere]. I hate that I said that, because people ran with this thing before the album was even out," she recalled.

Cabello went on to gush over Charli as an artist but emphasized that she is her own artist.

“She’s one of my favorite artists, you know?” she said, adding, “‘Twentysomethings’ is literally a guitar song about being broken up with in New York." 

"I can tell that people saying this weren’t even listening to the music. They didn’t do the reading. They didn’t do the listening," cabello added.

Cabello also confessed that this comparison “really hurt” her and made her “I got off the internet.”

Camila Cabello released her fourth studio album C, XOXO on June 28, 2024.

