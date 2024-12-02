World

Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister

Sir Chris Wormald has been in charge of the Department for Health and Social Care, since 2016

  • December 02, 2024
Sir Chris Wormald is set to become the new head of the civil service and Cabinet Secretary in the UK later this month.

As per BBC, Sir Chris will replace Simon Case, who announced his decision to step down in September after four years in the position.

He has been in charge of the Department for Health and Social Care, since 2016 and is now set to become the highest-ranking official adviser to the prime minister and Cabinet.

Sir Chris will assume the role on December 16, with Sir Keir Starmer confirming that he will oversee the government’s “five mission,” which are central to Labour’s reform plan.

The PM said he brought huge experience to the role, adding, “From breaking down silos across government to harnessing the incredible potential of technology and innovation, it will require nothing less than the complete re-wiring of the British state to deliver bold and ambitious long-term reform."

Starmer is set to introduce Labour’s “plan for change” in the coming weeks.

He aims to overcome a difficult first five months in office amid public frustration with budget proposals.

Starmer has called it the “next phase” of the government, designed to let the public hold him and his team accountable for their promises.

The main purpose of all these efforts is to achieve the government’s five main priorities, including economic growth, healthcare, crime reduction and green energy.

