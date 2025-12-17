Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Rob Reiner, Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey sparks reactions

The renowned filmmaker and his wife tragically found dead in their home earlier this week

  • By Fatima Hassan
Rob Reiner, Micheles disgraced son Nicks sobriety journey sparks reactions
Rob Reiner, Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey sparks reactions 

Rob Reiner and Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey has sparked debate. 

The 32-year-old Screenwriter was arrested on Monday, December 15, in connection of high-profile murder of his parents, who found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, earlier this week.

As reported by People, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the couple's son was taken into custody and charged with murder. 

The suspected son of Rob and Michele was located by police and arrested on suspicion of murder at 9:15 p.m. local time on December 14 near the campus of the University of Southern California.

He was arrested came more than five hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found at around 3:40 p.m. PST.

A journalist, Steven Zeitchik, revealed that Nick has been struggling with his drug addictions since several years.

The media person also recalled hearing about his struggles years ago during his meeting with the Reiners at 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.

"Nick was sober now, they said, after some 18 trips to rehab since his early teenage years, some of which he spent on the streets," Zeitchik told The Hollywood Reporter.

The police officials yet to share the further details of Nick Reiner’s case proceedings.

Christopher Nolan reveals star-studded cast of his new film 'The Odyssey'

Christopher Nolan reveals star-studded cast of his new film 'The Odyssey'
'The Pitt' Season 2 trailer: Fourth of July weekend unleashes new chaos

'The Pitt' Season 2 trailer: Fourth of July weekend unleashes new chaos
Jack Black responds to Elle Fanning's flattering compliment with cheeky twist

Jack Black responds to Elle Fanning's flattering compliment with cheeky twist

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez team up with infamous stars to silence critics

Sydney Sweeney, Jennifer Lopez team up with infamous stars to silence critics

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey to reunite for 'Sunday In The Park With George'

Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey to reunite for 'Sunday In The Park With George'
Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first Christmas celebrations as couple

Inside Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco’s first Christmas celebrations as couple

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'GMA' appearance after suffering painful injury

Millie Bobby Brown skips 'GMA' appearance after suffering painful injury

Orlando Bloom shares dating standards after Katy Perry breakup

Orlando Bloom shares dating standards after Katy Perry breakup
Noah Schnapp spills exciting beans on 'Stranger Things' final episode

Noah Schnapp spills exciting beans on 'Stranger Things' final episode
Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women

Angelina Jolie makes emotional move to empower women
Rob Reiner murder: Son Nick’s arrest reveals shocking finding

Rob Reiner murder: Son Nick’s arrest reveals shocking finding
Lily Collins shares heartfelt message to fans before ‘Emily In Paris’ season 5

Lily Collins shares heartfelt message to fans before ‘Emily In Paris’ season 5

Popular News

Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death

Michelle Obama reveals her plans with Rob, Michele Reiner before their death
8 minutes ago
Rob Reiner, Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey sparks reactions

Rob Reiner, Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey sparks reactions
32 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?

Alia Bhatt reacts to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's newborn baby's snap?
44 minutes ago