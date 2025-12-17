Rob Reiner, Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey sparks reactions 

Rob Reiner and Michele's disgraced son Nick's sobriety journey has sparked debate.
The 32-year-old Screenwriter was arrested on Monday, December 15, in connection of high-profile murder of his parents, who found dead in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, earlier this week.
As reported by People, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) confirmed that the couple's son was taken into custody and charged with murder.
The suspected son of Rob and Michele was located by police and arrested on suspicion of murder at 9:15 p.m. local time on December 14 near the campus of the University of Southern California.
He was arrested came more than five hours after Rob and Michele’s bodies were found at around 3:40 p.m. PST.
A journalist, Steven Zeitchik, revealed that Nick has been struggling with his drug addictions since several years.
The media person also recalled hearing about his struggles years ago during his meeting with the Reiners at 2015 Toronto International Film Festival.
"Nick was sober now, they said, after some 18 trips to rehab since his early teenage years, some of which he spent on the streets," Zeitchik told The Hollywood Reporter.
The police officials yet to share the further details of Nick Reiner’s case proceedings.