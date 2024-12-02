Entertainment

Jenna Johnson, Val Chmerkovskiy's son Rome poses with 'DWTS' trophies

Jenna Johnson and her partner Joey Graziadei won the 33rd title of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

  December 02, 2024
Dancing with the Stars winners Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are celebrating the big wins and so do their son, Rome.

Taking to Instagram account on Sunday, Jenna shared a carousel of heartwarming photos of adorable her 22-month-old little munchkin, posing with the couple's impressive collection of Mirrorball trophies.

“Rome’s raw emotions seeing another Len Goodman Mirrorball come home!” she wrote alongside the post.

The last photo of carousel featured the family of three, who can be seen smiling with all five of their awards, with Johnson holding Rome in her arms and Chmerkovskiy standing beside them.

She continued, “I’m not sure if it’s a coincidence (although I don’t ever believe things are just a coincidence) but Mr. Len Goodman has been celebrated and honored heavily at our house this past year.”

To note, Goodman, who died in April 2023, was the head judge on the ballroom dancing competition show.


“Two mirrorballs and an EMMY nomination in his honor has made me really feel his lasting impact and for that I’m beyond grateful,” Jenna concluded the caption.

How many mirror balls has Jenna Johnson won?

Jenna Johnson first time become a DWTS champion in 2018 when she won the trophy of Season 26 alongside her partner, retired Olympic figure skater, Adam Rippon.

This year, she once again bagged the trophy in Season 33, markig her second time taking the Mirrorball home.

What shows are Jenna Johnson in?

Jenna Johnson has appeared in several TV shows, including, 2011’s Being the Ricardos, 2019s Hrvy: Million Ways and Dancing with the Stars (2005). 

