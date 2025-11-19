Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list

Glen Powell is over the moon after his greatest dream came true!
Over the weekend, The Running Man star debuted as host on Saturday Night Live, where he delivered a sweet monologue.
After hosting the American late-night live sketch comedy variety show, the Hit Man actor turned to Instagram on Tuesday, November 18, to pen a lengthy note, reflecting on his “extraordinary” year.
In the sweet post, Powell regarded his SNL debut as the most “special” item that he had on his “big bucket list.”
“This year has been pretty extraordinary. I’ve had the chance to travel the world doing the job that I love and on the way I’ve hit some pretty big bucket list items... But nothing felt more monumental or special for me than when I got the offer to do Saturday Night Live (Lorne actually gave me the offer over our dinner with Mick Jagger…which, I mean, right?!?),” joyfully wrote the star.
He continued, “The week lived up to the dream in every way. Not one time did the electricity of that place dim for me. Every time I walked into 30Rock and into Studio 8H, I was brought back to every episode of SNL that I’ve ever shared with my family.”
The Twisters actor further noted, “And now being on the other side of the moment, I am even more in love with the show now knowing the brilliant people behind the magic. Truly, there is nothing like it,” adding, “Thanks for letting me play on the greatest playground on the planet. Long live Saturday Night!”
Glen Powell’s SNL debut came after his new movie The Running Man was released on November 12, 2025.