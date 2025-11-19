D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report

Singer D4vd is under investigation as a suspect in the murder of Celeste Rivas as her body found dead in his Tesla.
According to TMZ and NBC4 Investigates, authorities are looking into D4vd as a suspect; however, the LAPD told Page Six they “cannot confirm” the reports and no paperwork officially names him.
An LAPD source with “direct knowledge” reportedly shared that D4vd refused to cooperate during investigation on Rivas’ death that seemingly happened in the spring and that the musician allegedly “likely had help in dismembering and disposing of the body.”
It is reported that officials are treating Celeste Rivas’ death as a possible homicide.
The Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the cause of death, and toxicology results are awaited.
The sources revealed the singer reportedly made a late-night trip in the spring to a “remote area” of Santa Barbara County, remaining there for “several hours.”
According to the outlet, it’s “unclear” why the LAPD is examining the trip, and the claims have not been independently confirmed.
To note, Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, Calif., on April 5, 2024, and he er decomposed remains were discovered on September 8 in Los Angeles after employees at Hollywood Tow in Los Angeles.
The body was found after strong smell coming from a Tesla that was registered to D4vd.