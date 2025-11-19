Entertainment

D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report

D4vd is under investigation after Celeste Rivas body was found in his Tesla

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report
D4vd named as suspect in teen’s Tesla death: New report

Singer D4vd is under investigation as a suspect in the murder of Celeste Rivas as her body found dead in his Tesla.

According to TMZ and NBC4 Investigates, authorities are looking into D4vd as a suspect; however, the LAPD told Page Six they “cannot confirm” the reports and no paperwork officially names him.

An LAPD source with “direct knowledge” reportedly shared that D4vd refused to cooperate during investigation on Rivas’ death that seemingly happened in the spring and that the musician allegedly “likely had help in dismembering and disposing of the body.”

It is reported that officials are treating Celeste Rivas’ death as a possible homicide.

The Medical Examiner has yet to confirm the cause of death, and toxicology results are awaited.

The sources revealed the singer reportedly made a late-night trip in the spring to a “remote area” of Santa Barbara County, remaining there for “several hours.”

According to the outlet, it’s “unclear” why the LAPD is examining the trip, and the claims have not been independently confirmed.

To note, Rivas was reported missing from Lake Elsinore, Calif., on April 5, 2024, and he er decomposed remains were discovered on September 8 in Los Angeles after employees at Hollywood Tow in Los Angeles.

The body was found after strong smell coming from a Tesla that was registered to D4vd.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list

Glen Powell on cloud nine as he ticks off most ‘special’ item on his bucket list
‘The Running Man’ star Glen Powell reflects on his ‘extraordinary’ year after checking off a ‘monumental’ dream from his bucket list

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears

‘DWTS’ alum Robert Irwin’s emotional ‘good luck charms’ leave fans in tears
Robert Irwin unveils two good luck charms with touching personal connections as he prepares for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ semifinal

Ariana Grande hints at career shift ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release

Ariana Grande hints at career shift ahead of 'Wicked: For Good' release
The 'Wicked' star drops major update on Eternal Sunshine tour

Dick Van Dyke gives heartbreaking health update ahead of 100th birthday

Dick Van Dyke gives heartbreaking health update ahead of 100th birthday
Dick Van Dyke makes painful confession about his diminishing health before milestone birthday

Kessler Twins, German entertainment duo die by assisted suicide at 89

Kessler Twins, German entertainment duo die by assisted suicide at 89
Alice and Ellen Kessler rose to fame in the '60s in Europe with their numerous television appearances

Tom Cruise teases first non-action film in decade after securing Oscar

Tom Cruise teases first non-action film in decade after securing Oscar
The 'Top Gun' star accepted an honorary Oscar at the annual Governors Awards in Hollywood for his 45-year contribution to cinema

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe cast as star-crossed lovers in West End 'Romeo & Juliet'

Sadie Sink, Noah Jupe cast as star-crossed lovers in West End 'Romeo & Juliet'
The 'Stranger Things' star is set to make her West End debut with Shakespeare's adaptation

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard admit ‘crying’ at ‘Stranger Things’ S5 filming

Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard admit ‘crying’ at ‘Stranger Things’ S5 filming
‘Stranger Things’ stars make 'emotional' confession about shooting the final season

D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations

D4vd to face no charge? LAPD dismisses homicide allegations
Celeste Rivas' body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered under D4vd name, near a mansion rented by the singer's manager

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his father’s battle with Alzheimer’s

Chris Hemsworth opens up about his father’s battle with Alzheimer’s
Chris Hemsworth’s family decided to document this new chapter of life following the diagnosis

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins ‘Avengers: Secret Wars cast?

‘Stranger Things’ star Sadie Sink joins ‘Avengers: Secret Wars cast?
Sadie Sink lands another Marvel gig with 'Avengers: Secret Wars' after securing a role in 'Spider-Man 4'

Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event

Nicki Minaj joins hands with Trump administration for key UN event
The 'Barbie World' rapper is set to speak at the UN on behalf of the Trump administration on Tuesday