Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner spotted again in LA after Thanksgiving outing

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were spotted again in Los Angeles following a warm Thanksgiving reunion.
As per Hello Magazine, on Sunday, December 1, the Alias star stepped out together alongside her eldest daughter, Violet, to celebrate her dughter’s 19th birthday.
Garner opted for a navy jacket and leggings.
While Violet opted for a relaxed look as she wore a black fleece and jeans, sporting a face mask.
The mother-daughter duo special outing showcased their close-knit bond.
On the other hand, the Gone Girl star was spotted in LA while returning to work on Monday.
He served looks in a tailored tan overcoat, suit, and polished brown shoes.
Ben also lugged a sleek leather bag as he entered his office.
Notably, the former couple made an individual outings after on Thanksgiving day they reunited at the Midnight Mission in downtown LA, where they joined their children—Violet, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.
The family celebrate the occasion by serving meals to over 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals.
To note, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner tied the knot in 2005 and parted ways in 2018.
Later, the Good Will Hunting star married with Jennifer Lopez in 2022, but after nearly 2 years of their marriage J.Lo filled the divorce in August.