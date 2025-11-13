Kanye West under fire in Brazil over controversial Hitler-inspired track

Kanye West is under scrutiny in Brazil, where authorities have warned he could be charged with racism and morality offenses if he goes ahead with a performance of a controversial Hitler-themed song.
The Famous rapper is set to perform in São Paulo on November 29, but local authorities are reportedly exploring legal action if he performs his controversial track Heil Hitler.
According to TMZ, the São Paulo State Prosecutor’s Office received a complaint about the rapper ahead of the show.
Last week, the Carnival singer told during a meeting with Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto that he’s prepared to take responsibility for his past comments about Jewish people.
“I feel really blessed to be able to sit here with you today and just take accountability,” the Runaway artist said.
He added, “I was dealing with some various issues of bipolar.”
The In a Perfect World singer went on to say, “So it would take the ideas I had and have me take them to an extreme where I would forget about the protection of the people around me or and myself.”
To note, since 2022, West has propagated antisemitism through comments on his popular social platforms and media appearances; as well as in his work in music and fashion.