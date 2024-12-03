Britney Spears shares first message after her divorce finalized

Entertainment

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Britney Spears has stepped forward after finalizing her divorce from Sam Asghari as she shared the heartfelt birthday post.

Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, the Womanizer singer dropped a racy video in honor of her 43rd birthday.

In a shared video, Spears donned an ivory lingerie-like slip dress with an embellished floral-lace hemline.

She accessorized it it with a shiny gold-accented necklace, black strappy heels and a white lacy shawl.

Spears gave the bold vibes by finishing the look off with a dark red lip.


The Toxic singer captioned the video “Before dinner red lips and delicious wine!!!”

She posted the video along with the song So This Is Love from Disney's Cinderella.

Notably, the recent post came over the heels of her divorce finalisation from former husband Sam Ashhari as the court declared her officially single on Monday.

However, as per the legal documents the resolution came in Los Angeles on May 2.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot on June 9, 2022.

They were together for 13 months before calling it quits in late July 2023.

