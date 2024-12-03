Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Pregnant Megan Fox revealed the heartwarming and humorous reactions of her children upon learning they're about to become siblings for the fourth time.
While conversing with PEOPLE, the Transformer star shared her sons Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, reaction on the news of expecting her fourth baby, first with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.
"The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in," Fox shared.
To note, the Jennifer’s Body star new baby is the addition to three sons and Kelly's daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.
Fox’s kids reaction after Kelly reacted to first times since Fox announced her first pregnancy with the Blood Valentine rapper.
He also gave an update on his new music
Kelly wrote in a post on X(former Twitter), "Isolating myself in the desert next week to restart this album from scratch. when inspiration flows through me unblocked, we will reach the destination in no time. don't worry."
He added, “After all, im about to be a dad again!"
Notably, Fox’s shared the exciting news on her Instagram account in November.
In a post, she nestled her baby bump while covered in black liquid.
"Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back,” Fox captioned the post.
She posted another snap, holding a positive pregnancy test to the camera.