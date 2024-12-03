Royal

King Frederik, Queen Mary share special moment with kids in rare outing

  by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
King Frederik and Queen Mary were joined by their tall kids for a rare family outing this weekend.

As per Hello Magazine, the Danish monarch and his wife began the holiday season with a trip to the ballet on Saturday night.

The royal couple were accompanied by their children Princess Isabella,17, and 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine and re-opening of the Nutcracker at Tivoli.

While posing on the red carpet, the three teenagers tower over their parents.

Princess Isabella looked elegant in a fuschia coat, a black rollneck jumper and wide-legged trousers.

While Princess Josephine showcased her trendy style in a grey coat, a blue frilly blouse and grey marl trousers.

Queen Mary, who is 52 years old, looked stylish in a light cream-colored coat and a dress with a burgundy pattern.

Meanwhile, King Frederik, aged 56, and their son Vincent both wore nice jackets and shirts that coordinated well together.

The Danish Royals attended the event to show support to King's mother Queen Margrethe, 84, who was behind the set and costume design of the Danish staging of The Nutcracker.

Queen Margrethe appreciated with rapturous applause as she curtsied five times along with the cast and crew after the show.

