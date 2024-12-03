Royal

Prince Andrew suffers major 'emotional' loss amid King Charles Royal Lodge feud

The Duke of York hit with huge dilemma during ongoing feud with King Charles over the crown estate

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024

Prince Andrew suffers major 'emotional' loss amid King Charles Royal Lodge feud


Prince Andrew is reportedly facing yet another setback amid infamous Royal Lodge conflict with brother King Charles III.

King Charles III and Prince Andrew are feuding over the Royal estate in Windsor, where Andrew has lived since 2003 under a long lease. 

The tension between the brothers duo intensified earlier this year when Charles urged Andrew to move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage to cut costs. 

However, Andrew refused, citing his investment in renovating the Lodge and viewing the move as a downgrade. 

Now a well-placed source has spilled on an emotional challenge  he is facing amid the controversy.

The insider revealed that the disgraced prince's isolation has increased with time as he "barely goes out" and is "not that welcome anywhere."

Reflecting on Andrew's emotional state, the source added, "he just doesn't have that many friends any more."

For those unaware, Andrew's life took a horrible turn after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

The Duke received immense public reaction as he admitted having close ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug

Rare eye cancer treatment: NHS England to introduce 'pioneering' drug
Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Mahira Khan brings nostalgia with 'Bin Roye' BTS glimpses

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news

Megan Fox reveals heartwarming reactions from her kids on pregnancy news
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry drop major news before Kate’s key appearance
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Kate Middleton shares heartfelt video after 'emotional' olive branch to Harry
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie visits hospital after key advice from mom Sarah Ferguson
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
New Documentary on Harry, Meghan could impact Royal reunion hopes
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Why Kate Middleton won’t receive Princess Diana’s £400k Spencer Tiara
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Princess Kate's upcoming event to celebrate her improved health
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Prince Harry, Prince Seeiso make special announcement in New York City
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Meghan Markle's to outshine Prince Harry's next move amid 'professional separation'?
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
Kate Middleton makes surprise move after subtle 'forgiveness' for Harry
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
King Charles breaks silence over Prince Andrew's 'secret' funding
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie given huge warning amid Prince Andrew's misery
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans
Sarah Ferguson ‘spoils’ Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie Christmas plans