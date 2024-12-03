Prince Andrew suffers major 'emotional' loss amid King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Prince Andrew is reportedly facing yet another setback amid infamous Royal Lodge conflict with brother King Charles III.
King Charles III and Prince Andrew are feuding over the Royal estate in Windsor, where Andrew has lived since 2003 under a long lease.
The tension between the brothers duo intensified earlier this year when Charles urged Andrew to move to the smaller Frogmore Cottage to cut costs.
However, Andrew refused, citing his investment in renovating the Lodge and viewing the move as a downgrade.
Now a well-placed source has spilled on an emotional challenge he is facing amid the controversy.
The insider revealed that the disgraced prince's isolation has increased with time as he "barely goes out" and is "not that welcome anywhere."
Reflecting on Andrew's emotional state, the source added, "he just doesn't have that many friends any more."
For those unaware, Andrew's life took a horrible turn after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
The Duke received immense public reaction as he admitted having close ties with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.