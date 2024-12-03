Nargis Fakhri's sister Aliya allegedly kills ex-boyfriend: Shocking details

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri’s family lands in trouble!

Nargis’ sister Aliya Fakhri has been arrested in a double-murder case, nabbed in the murder probe of her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacobs and his friend Anastasia Ettinne in Queens, New York.

Aliya had allegedly put a two-story garage on fire, killing them both.

In the wee hours of November 2, 2024 Aliya arrived at the garage yelling at Jacobs who lived upstairs, "you are all going to die today.”

Reports further stated that Anastasia came downstairs but went back in to save her friend who was sleeping.

However, none of them could escape the building in time and died from smoke inhalation as well as other thermal injuries.

It is pertinent to mention that the grand jury charged the star’s sister with four counts of murder in the first degree, four counts in the second degree and accused of arson.

If convicted, Aliya will face a maximum of life imprisonment that will turn out to be a tough period for the family.

A witness in this case said that Aliya had earlier threatened to burn down Jacob’s house after he broke up with her as she could not handle the rejection.

However, the Bollywood superstar Nargis Fakhri is yet to comment on the incident. 

