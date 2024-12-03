Vikrant Massey shares big statement after retirement announcement

Indian actor Vikrant Massey stepped forward to clarify claims that he is retiring from the acting world.
In a chat with News18 Showsha, the actor shared he is merely taking a break and has no intentions of a retirement.
He stated, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post].”
The star’s clarification came a day after he sent social media in splits with a cryptic note which read, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home.”
Meanwhile, Vikrant made his first public appearance since retirement announcement at the screening of his latest film The Sabarmati Report, at the Balayogi auditorium in the Parliament on Monday evening.
At the star-studded event, the 14 Phere actor spoke about the film and how he watched it with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the MP’s.
When reporters asked him about his Instagram post, he simply walked away without addressing it with the Yodha actress Raashii Khanna taking over to talk about the film.