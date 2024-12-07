Trending

Ranveer Singh's 5 movies you need to watch now

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh last starred in the action film 'Singham Again'

  • by Web Desk
  • December 07, 2024
Ranveer Singh, the powerhouse of talent, has delivered many blockbuster hits during the tenure of his career ranging from actioners, romantic flicks to comedies.

Meanwhile, not only did he make waves in the industry with his stellar acting prowess but also sparked interest by marrying the Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone.

Padmaavat:

 Padmaavat, held in 13th-century Afghanistan, saw Singh essaying the first negative role of his career, an antagonist, Alauddin Khilji.

Bajirao Mastani:

Based on the Marathi novel, Raau by Nagnath S. Inamdar, the movie focused on the consequences of interfaith relationship between the Peshwa Bajiroa Ballad played by Singh, a Hindu and his Rajput-Muslim wife, Mastani( Deepika Padukone).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani:

Rocky Aur Rani is a 2023 Indian Hindi-language romantic comedy, helmed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra.

This marked Singh and Alia Bhatt’s first ever-collaboration as a couple with contrasting personalities.

Singham Again:

The actioner that released in cinemas on November 1, 2024 raked millions at the box office.

To note this cinematic masterpiece will soon be available for streaming on Prime Video starting December 27, 2024,  although the official conformation still awaits.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-leela:

Ram-leela, is the modern adaptation of William Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’ with an Indian twist, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone as lovers.

It focuses on the story of Ram and Leela, their love, lust and the drama afterwards 

