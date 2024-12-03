Yasir Hussain lashes out at Pakistani actors with Botox fillers

Trending

Yasir Hussain despises cosmetic procedures to the core!

Taking to his Instagram stories space on Tuesday, the Taxali Gate actor shared Hollywood supermodel Cindy Crawford’s quote on Botox.

The quote was truly relatable, “I’m not 25, so why should I be trying to look 25?... Ageing is what happens if we are lucky; it means that I am alive.”

Responding to it, Yasir urged Lollywood celebrities to stop using Botox, “For all Pakistani actor jinky expressions Allah Ko Pyaray ho gaye aur paisay dr ko.”

Yasir's post came mere days after he celebrated his own birthday on the sets of his upcoming drama.

Although this menace had been pointed out by many celebrities before but Yasir chose to speak facts loud on the public forum. 

It is pertinent to mention that apart from his creative work, the Karachi Se Lahore actor is known for his candid personality and his fearless approach to expressing opinions.

Recently, cosmetic procedures like Botox have become increasingly popular in Pakistan with many celebrities, sports figures and politicians appearing transformed than their original self. 

On the personal front, Yasir Hussain married superstar Iqra Aziz in an intimate wedding affair back in 2019. 

