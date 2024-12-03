Jennifer Lopez shares emotional post after Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Thanksgiving

Entertainment

JLo’s ex-husband Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with his first ex-wife Jennifer Garner

  by Web Desk
  December 03, 2024
Jennifer Lopez has shared first statement after her estranged husband Ben Affleck spent Thanksgiving with first ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Taking to Instagram in Monday, December 2, JLo, 55, shared a string of snaps along with a long caption in which she opened up about a “true story” that “moved” her beyond words.

“When I first learned about the true story behind Unstoppable, I was moved beyond words. It’s a testament to resilience, grit, and the human spirit. This film is a celebration of the fighters and the dreamers who refuse to give up, no matter the odds,” penned the Unstoppable actress.

The carousel featured the actress’s photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly’s latest interview, in which JLo, along with her other Unstoppable costar Jharrel Jerome, opened up about their time on sets, shooting, and their emotions while they filmed.

She continued to write the caption that read, “Thank you EW. It was such an honor playing Judy Robles in this incredible story about her son Anthony Robles. Both Anthony and Judy are real examples and define what it means to be UNSTOPPABLE.”

The Marry Me actress’ emotional post came just a few days after the Argo actor spent his first Thanksgiving after divorce from JLo with his first ex-wife Garner. The duo were spotted doing philanthropic work.

Unstoppable is an American biographical sports drama film that features the story of Anthony Robles (Jharrel Jerome), who is even though born with one leg, defies expectations to prove himself a champion wrestler in college and competes against the same school that rejected him.

Jennifer Lopez and Jharrel Jerome starrer Unstoppable is scheduled to hit cinemas on December 6, 2024. The movie is produced by Lopez’s ex-husband Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company Artists Equity.

