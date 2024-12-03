Hadiqa Kiani receives huge honor, makes it to BBC ‘100 Women 2024’ list

Hadiqa Kiani is making waves by being listed in BBC 100 Women 2024 list!
On Tuesday, December 3, 2024, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) published the list of its “100 Women for 2024” that featured the outstanding 50-year-old Pakistani singer-songwriter and guitarist.
The list honored and recognized the significant impact that these women made this year through their resilience, efforts to push for change and make the world a better place.
As per BBC, the Jaanay Iss Dil singer, who rose to fame in the 1990s and received high acclaim and recognition in the country and beyond borders, is a goodwill ambassador of United Nations Development Programme. She is also widely recognized for her efforts and contribution in humanitarian work.
In 2022, the singer made significant efforts to help victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan by launching a humanitarian project called Vaseela-e-Raah. Under this project, Hadiqa Kiani aided people in the regions of Balochistan and South Punjab.
“She urged the public to assist displaced families and last year, the project announced it had built 370 homes and other facilities in the affected areas,” BBC wrote in its publication.
Besides, Hadiqa Kiani’s songs include Hona Tha Pyar, Boohey Barian, Kamli, Kithe Nain, Unn Ki Taraf Say, and Yaad Sajan.
The list featured 2024’s most inspiring and influential women that also included Pakistani human rights activist Mahrang Baloch.