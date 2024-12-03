Royal

Royal Family finally reveals Queen Camilla's illness after prolonged health woes

The British Queen has been facing severe health crisis for weeks and was notably absent in many Royal key engagements

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Queen Camilla's health issue has finally been revealed!

The British Queen, who was notably absent while King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the royalties of Qatar on Tuesday, December 3, has been diagnosed with pneumonia, confirmed the Buckingham Palace.

However, it has also been told that the pneumonia was viral rather than bacterial, which is why the queen did not need to be hospitalized.

The queen is also going through post-viral fatigue, reported the Royal Palace.

A royal insider, while providing rare health update of the queen, revealed, "Some days the Queen is on really good form. It’s just one of those things. She has lost the coughing but the lingering side of it is bouts of extreme tiredness. There has to be a degree of flex in the Queen’s diary at the moment," reported Express.

These health woes of Queen Camilla forced her to pull back from several key events, including the Remembrance Day services, Gladiator II premiere, and the Royal Variety Performance.

However, just before the event, the queen made a delightful appearance at Buckingham Palace and also awaited the arrival of the Amir of Qatar and his wife staying indoors in the cosy environment of the Grand Hall.

She also welcomed the Qatari Royals along with her husband and the Prince and Princess of Wales, which was shared by the Royal Family on their Instagram handle.

