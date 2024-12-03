Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to travel to Paris for the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 8.
As per Reuters, French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Trump and his team has been in discussions with Macron’s office about the trip.
Trump confirmed the visit on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “It is an honour to announce that I will be travelling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the magnificent and historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago.”
He praised Macron, “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”
Notre-Dame, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks is set to reopen later this week to both tourists and Catholic worshippers, following significant damage from fire in 2019.
Trump’s visit to Paris will be his first international visit since regaining the White House in early November.
He defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.
With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.
Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.