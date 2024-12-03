World

Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • December 03, 2024
Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral
Donald Trump set to attend reopening of historic Notre Dame Cathedral

US President-elect Donald Trump is set to travel to Paris for the grand reopening of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on December 8.

As per Reuters, French President Emmanuel Macron has invited Trump and his team has been in discussions with Macron’s office about the trip.

Trump confirmed the visit on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “It is an honour to announce that I will be travelling to Paris, France, on Saturday to attend the re-opening of the magnificent and historic Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been fully restored after a devastating fire five years ago.”

He praised Macron, “President Emmanuel Macron has done a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so. It will be a very special day for all!”

Notre-Dame, a Gothic masterpiece and one of the Paris’ most cherished and visited landmarks is set to reopen later this week to both tourists and Catholic worshippers, following significant damage from fire in 2019.

Trump’s visit to Paris will be his first international visit since regaining the White House in early November.

He defeated Kamala Harris, who joined the race in July after Joe Biden ended his reelection effort after a poor debate performance against Trump in June.

With this win, Trump not only becomes the first convicted criminal to win the elections but also the oldest person ever elected to the office.

Trump will be sworn in as the new president on Monday, January 20, 2025.

Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time

Ashley Scott, 'Jumanji' actress ties knot for the third time
Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise

Threads adds new filters to make searches more precise
Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals

Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Muneeb Butt shares his two cents on dating: 'I do not get it'

Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
Coca-cola faces backlash over shifting its reusable packaging goals
South Korea imposes first martial law in over four decades
South Korea imposes first martial law in over four decades
Carson Daly reminds fans to prioritize mental health in new message
Carson Daly reminds fans to prioritize mental health in new message
BBC 100 Women 2024: The meaning and purpose behind recognition
BBC 100 Women 2024: The meaning and purpose behind recognition
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Hong Kong to host city's largest panda exhibition with 2,500 sculptures
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Australia's infamous cold murder case suspect extradited from Italy after 46 years
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
Roman-era theater ticket discovered in historic Turkish city
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
English Channel crossings exceed 20,000 amid Labour's policy shift
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Sir Chris Wormald takes on role as top adviser to UK prime minister
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Oxford’s word of the year perfectly describes your mindless meme scrolling
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Massad Boulos becomes second in-law appointed to key role in Trump administration
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?
Elon Musk to influence UK politics after successful debut in US?