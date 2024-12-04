Emir of Qatar delivers special message to King Charles at State Banquet

The Emir of Qatar offered prayers and well-wishes for King Charles’ health during a heartfelt speech at the State Banquet.
Addressing the 150 guests, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said for the British monarch “Let us pray for the continued health of His Majesty, and to the strength of our alliance and friendship”.
Elsewhere in his speech, the Emir also gave tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth.
The Emir told The King, “Your mother - the late and cherished, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth - told my father that she saw the Qatari people as ‘old and valued friends’ and expressed her hope that the UK would be a ‘home from home’ for them. And it certainly was.”
King Charles also addressed on Day One of the State Visit to Qatar, he emphasized the importance of interfaith harmony.
Sharing the reference from the Qur’an and Bible the King said that Britain always backed Qatar in its “commitment to a world where peace and justice prevail over division.”
King Charles also said the UK is “proud to be Qatar’s oldest friend in the Western World”, as both countries share a history of more than 160 years.
To note, Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim kicked off his two-day state visit to Britain on Tuesday.