Hrithik Roshan cheers for his girlfriend Saba Azad's latest gig 

'Krrish' actor Hrithik Roshan's shout out post for girlfriend Saba Azad screams couple goals

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Hrithik Roshan is expressing all his love to girlfriend Saba Azad!

On Tuesday, the Fighter actor took to his Instagram stories to share a video of his ladylove singing and dancing during her live performance.

He showered praise on her noting, "Killing it!”accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Earlier, in November, the Bollywood superstar posted a heartwarming wish on Saba’s birthday with a series of pictures featuring their super-happy moments together.

“Happy Birthday Sa. Thank you for you. 1.11.2024 @sabazad,” Roshan wrote.

The celebrity couple are no strangers to sharing love banters as Saba made her partner’s 50th birthday special, 

Saba penned, “50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light.”

To note, the Bollywood heartthrob sparked romance rumors with Saba Azad back in 2022.

According to reports the duo met on Twitter and it all began after the Krrish star liked and shared a video featuring the singer on the platform,.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is busy filming for his YRF Spy Universe film War 2 joined by Kiara Advani and Jr. NTR. 

