Duchess Sophie steals Kate Middleton's spotlight in Aquamarine tiara at state banquet

Sophie Wessex joined King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William for state banquet for Qatari Royals

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024

Duchess Sophie stole the limelight as she attended the state banquet at the Buckingham Palace in an Aquamarine tiara.

The Duchess of Edinburgh stepped up for Kate Middleton, who notably skipped the state dinner, held in honour of the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani on Tuesday.

Sophie was a sight to behold in a Suzannah dress with the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara, which would have been worn by Princess Kate if she was attending the event.

As per the video shared by a fan account, Sophie could be seen making a graceful entry at the venue, where other members of the Royal Family were also in attendance.

Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Prince William also joined King Charles as a host for the prestigious event.

In another video, which appeared to be from the same day, Sophie could be seen standing next to Kate Middleton as they both attended a special exhibition at Buckingham palace's art gallery.

To note, Queen Camilla attended the dinner in a Diamond tiara shortly after announcing she was suffering from pneumonia.

