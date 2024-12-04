Entertainment

Grace Keeling’s girlfriend touches down in Australia for heartfelt reunion

'I'm A Celeb' star is currently dating Ella Rutherford

  • by Web Desk
  • December 04, 2024
Grace Keeling’s girlfriend touches down in Australia for heartfelt reunion
Grace Keeling's girlfriend Ella Rutherford has touched down in Australia to reunite with her partner after her time in the jungle.

As per the Dailymail, the 24-year-old arrived on Tuesday to surprise her girlfriend off the bridge this week.

GK Barry, whose real name is Grace Keeling, is anticipated to see her girlfriend while speaking with the outlet.

Grace said, “Well I hope my girlfriend comes out because I want to kiss someone on the end of the bridge and it would be weird if it was my parents.”

The Ipswitch Town striker was spotted around the Marriott Hotel accompanied by Grace's mother, Loretta Bruce, and was cheering for Melvin Odoom after he became the fourth celebrity to be voted out of the Jungle.

To note, this update came after Ella wrote a touching letter to Grace, to read in the Jungle.

Ella noted, “I thought I couldn't love you anymore than I already do but seeing you with a huntsmen spider on your head has really done it.”

She added, ”You're absolutely smashing it, beautiful. I can't wait to see you and give you a big kiss. You're making us all proud.”

Grace Keeling partner

Grac Keeling is romantically involved with Ella Rutherford.

Notably, Ella is a footballer who plays as a striker for Ipswich Town.

Grace Keeling age

Grace Keeling was born in August 1999, and she is 25 years old.

Grace Keeling Instgram

Grace Keeling has an active Instagram account with a total of 1M followers, 335 posts and 1592 followings. Her Instagram username is “gkbarry_”

