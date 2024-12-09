Ayeza Khan's most-hyped dramas of all times

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • December 09, 2024
Ayeza Khan has made waves in the Pakistani entertainment industry with her iconic roles in numerous projects.

The superstar has not just a passion for acting but she is also a doting mother and wife, who knows very well how to juggle her personal life with work.

During the tenure of her career, Khan delivered 3 biggest hits Meray Paas Tum Ho, Pyaray Afzal and Mein.

Meray Paas Tum Ho:

Meray Paas Tum Ho is a romantic melodrama series produced by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib under their production banner Six Sigma Plus.

Helmed by Nadeem Baig, the show starred Humayunm Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui in the lead roles.

In the blockbuster series, the Laapata actress essayed the role of Mehwish, an unfaithful and materialistic wife. 

Themes of infidelity, cheating and flattery prevailed throughout the story. 

Pyaray Afzal:

Ayeza channelled the character of Farah Ibrahim in the blockbuster drama Pyaray Afzal alongside the male lead Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The drama, known for its script, dialogue delivery, background score and overall finesse has been cited as one of the best dramas of all times.

Owing to its impressive story line, it won five awards from seven nominations including Best TV play, Best Director for Baig, Best Actor for Abbasi and Best actress for Khan.

Mein:

The drama serial Mein offered fans a close examination of the blunt and feisty Mubashira Jaffer.

She received widespread praise for portraying the complex protagonist in the drama, 

Khan is an unstoppable, highly emotional character clinically diagnosed with bipolar disorder. 

Wahaj Ali played the male lead opposite Khan in the melo romantic drama. 

On the personal front, Ayeza Khan tied the knot with the famous Jaan Nisar actor Danish Taimoor in 2014. 

