Top 5 most stylish celebrity looks of 2024 that leave us in awe

The 2024 has been a year of magical fashion moments!
From the red carpet to the streets of Hollywood, many celebrities turned heads this year.
Whether they're donning glamorous designer gowns or stylish casualwear, these A-listers have taken the fashion game to the next level.
Here are the top 5 celebrity fashion moments of 2024 that left us in awe.
Cardi B's dramatic Met Gala look:
Cardi B turned heads in a dramatic, black, bespoke gown by Chinese designer brand Windowsen, taking up the whole width of the red carpet at Met Gala 2024.
The Bodak Yellow singer complemented her look with her Kamyen Jewellery and A.Jaffe emerald and diamonds, looking drop-dead gorgeous.
Pregnant Hailey Bieber in see-through lace jumpsuit:
Throughout her Pregnancy, Hailey Bieber had served up jaw-dropping looks. However, her bold see-through lace jumpsuit took the internet by storm.
In June, the Rhode founder flaunted her blossoming baby bump in a skintight, translucent black lace outfit as she stepped out with husband Justin Bieber in New York.
Hailey perfectly carried a pair of heels, while wrapping herself in a long black leather overcoat, which added to her charm.
Jennifer Lopez at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards:
For Golden Globe Awards 2024, Jennifer Lopez slipped into a Nicole + Felicia Couture’s strapless gown which featured oversized rose-adorned sleeves, a dramatic back-train and a form-fit strapless silhouette.
The Atlas star accessorized her ensemble with a matching pink clutch, minimal jewellery and Christian Louboutin heels.
Taylor Swift’s Versace game-day outfit:
Taylor Swift never leaves a chance to throw fashion goals and her attendance at the Chiefs game on November 10, was no different.
The Lover crooner opted for a red-and-black checked Versace miniskirt paired with a matching jacket and the Victoria’s Secret Classic Corset to support boyfriend Travis Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium.
Blake Lively in a Tamara Ralph Couture gown:
Blake Lively made a stunning appearance at the London premiere of It Ends With Us.
The actress looked absoluetly adorable in a breathtaking Tamara Ralph Fall 2024 Couture gown adorned with delicate crystal mesh petals, a crystal orchid and cherry blossom neckline.
She completed her outfit with a red coat, which added an extra layer of elegance to her overall look.