Princess Anne takes key responsibility during Kate Middleton's absence

Princess Anne fulfilled a major responsibility at a key royal event in Kate Middleton's absence.
The Princess Royal joined his brother, King Charles, at the centre of the top table during the State Banquet hosted for the Emir of Qatar and his wife.
Anne was seated right of the Emir, whereas the monarch sat on his left side.
Moreover, the Queen was spotted sitting between her husband and the Emir's wife, Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al-Thani.
It is important to note that Princess Kate attended the ceremonial event at Horse Guards Parade in London.
However, the future Queen, who recently completed her chemotherapy, skipped the State Banquet as she is still on the road to complete recovery.