Amy Adams reveals why she wants to play Taylor Swift's publicist in biopic

Amy Adams is up to play Taylor Swift's publicist, Tree Paine, in a biopic and the reason is adorable.
During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Adams reacted to an internet campaign to have her play Paine in a movie about Swift's life.
"Uh, that would be amazing. That would be so fun,” she expressed.
The Nightbitch actress further admitted that she would take on the role for a very relatable reason.
“If it got me closer to Taylor, then that would be fun,” Adams added.
Adam further gushed over about becoming a Swiftie at age 50, saying that she always "liked her and appreciated her" but the Eras Tour made her one of singer’s die-hard fan.
"I’m a Swiftie at 50, so I’m like a shifty 50 Swiftie, and I’m like ‘Isn’t that nifty?’ And now my daughter’s going, ‘Ooh, I hate this for you,'" she joked referring to her daughter, Aviana Olea Le Gallo.
To note Amy Adams' daughter made her red-carpet debut in September for the Nightbitch premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.