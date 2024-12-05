Kieran Culkin not let his kids watch ‘Home Alone?’

Kieran Culkin does not want his kids to watch their beloved family holiday movie, Home Alone!
During a recent conversation with RadarOnline published on Wednesday, December 4, the Succession actor, 42, spilled the reason why his children are barred from watching their uncle, Macaulay Culkin’s 1990 hit comedy film, even though he also has a part in the movie.
Explaining the reason behind his decision, the actor revealed, "There’s still some scary parts. For the 3-year-old, there’s the tarantula [and] there’s the guy at the end who said, 'I'm gonna bite off all your fingers.' That’s scary for a 3-year-old."
He added, "We think they might be ready for Home Alone this year. If not, next year."
The A Real Pain actor and his wife Jazz Charton share two kids, a daughter, Kinsey, 5, and a son, Wilder, 3.
Christmas special film, Home Alone, follows the story of an eight-year-old troublemaker, Kevin, who accidentally was left alone at home. When the burglars try to get into the home on Christmas eve, Kevin must defend his home against them.
The movie was produced by John Hughes and features Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Catherine O’Hara, and Kieran Culkin.