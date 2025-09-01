Sabrina Carpenter solidifies pop stardom with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ chart triumph

Sabrina Carpenter’s stardom shows no signs of slowing down!
The Tears hitmaker – who released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, just two days ago –began shattering records within 24 hours after dropping the anticipated album.
On its first day of release on Friday, Carpenter’s much-awaited album sparked a buzz of excitement among her fans and earned 64.4 million streams on Spotify in just 24 hours.
In addition to this, the Espresso crooner’s new album also broke a major Amazon Music record by becoming “the most-streamed pop album of 2025 on Amazon Music globally.”
“carpenters, you’ve broken our 24 hour record for most streamed pop album of 2025,” read the music streaming platform’s Instagram post caption.
Reacting to the thrilling achievement, Sabrina Carpenter posted the update on her Instagram Stories and penned, “:’) this is wild. thank you so much.”
Fans reaction:
On Pop Base’s Instagram post that shared Sabrina Carpenter’s Spotify chart triumph, fans expressed their delight on the popstar’s thrilling achievement.
“godbrina omgg,” gushed a first, while another stated, “Slay girl slay.”
A third wrote, “Carpenter will win Album of the Year.”
Meanwhile, a fourth cheekily added, “Those were all me btw.”
Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:
Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.
The album includes 12 songs and a bonus track on the LP special edition.