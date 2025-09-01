Home / Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter solidifies pop stardom with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ chart triumph

Sabrina Carpenter adds another feather to her cap with latest milestone from new album ‘Man’s Best Friend’

Sabrina Carpenter solidifies pop stardom with ‘Man’s Best Friend’ chart triumph


Sabrina Carpenter’s stardom shows no signs of slowing down!

The Tears hitmaker – who released her seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, just two days ago –began shattering records within 24 hours after dropping the anticipated album.

On its first day of release on Friday, Carpenter’s much-awaited album sparked a buzz of excitement among her fans and earned 64.4 million streams on Spotify in just 24 hours.

In addition to this, the Espresso crooner’s new album also broke a major Amazon Music record by becoming “the most-streamed pop album of 2025 on Amazon Music globally.”

“carpenters, you’ve broken our 24 hour record for most streamed pop album of 2025,” read the music streaming platform’s Instagram post caption.

Reacting to the thrilling achievement, Sabrina Carpenter posted the update on her Instagram Stories and penned, “:’) this is wild. thank you so much.”

Fans reaction:

On Pop Base’s Instagram post that shared Sabrina Carpenter’s Spotify chart triumph, fans expressed their delight on the popstar’s thrilling achievement.

“godbrina omgg,” gushed a first, while another stated, “Slay girl slay.”

A third wrote, “Carpenter will win Album of the Year.”

Meanwhile, a fourth cheekily added, “Those were all me btw.”

Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend:

Sabrina Carpenter’s seventh studio album, Man’s Best Friend, was released on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The album includes 12 songs and a bonus track on the LP special edition.

You Might Like:

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pen emotional birthday note to their fur babies

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra pen emotional birthday note to their fur babies
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate the birthday of their dogs on Instagram

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's Italy outing resurfaces amid dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun's Italy outing resurfaces amid dating rumors
The 'Anyone But You' starlet sparked romance rumors with Scooter Braun earlier this week

Coldplay share key message for fans after rescheduling Wembley concert

Coldplay share key message for fans after rescheduling Wembley concert
The popular British rock band unexpectedly rescheduled two final shows in Wembley on weekend

P!nk reveals health struggle as sudden illness hits during family trip

P!nk reveals health struggle as sudden illness hits during family trip
The 'Raise Your Glass' singer supported by fans after revealing sudden diagnosis during vacation

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 3 set to release in January 2026: Watch trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen's season 3 set to release in January 2026: Watch trailer
The upcoming season of Jujutsu Kaisen's story promises inflexible combats, and exhilarating twists

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major relationship decision after engagement

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take major relationship decision after engagement
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their dreamy engagement on Instagram earlier this week

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding

Brooklyn Beckham slammed for risking safety to blow kiss to wife while riding
David and Victoria Beckham's son criticized for filming himself while riding motorcycle at speed

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband

Vanessa Hudgens flaunts baby bump in nude dress during date with husband
The 'Bad Boys: Ride or Die' star announced her second pregnancy with husband Cole Tucker in July

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman

Camila Cabello drops BOLD snaps after ex Shawn Mendes posted mystery woman
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello had on-and-off relationship before they officially broke up two years ago

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles

Justin Bieber, Hailey put on united front after relationship struggles
The Rhode founder and the 'Swag' singer enjoyed a romantic date night together in West Hollywood

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone

Jacob Elordi moved to tears as 'Frankenstein' achieves major milestone
The 'Euphoria' star's new movie, 'Frankenstein' will premiere on Netflix in October 2025

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer

Taylor Swift ex Matty Healy’s fiancée takes sharp dig at newly engaged singer
The Eras Tour hitmaker’s fans notice her ex-boyfriend Matty Healy’s fiancée, Gabbriette Bechtel’s shocking swipe at pop star