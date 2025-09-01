Coldplay encounter major trouble after shocking tour announcement

Hours after their shocking announcement about final London concerts, Coldplay hit major trouble mid-performance, forcing them to halt the show twice.
On Saturday, August 30, fans of the British rock band suffered further delays after the four-artist group was forced to halt their concert at Wembley Stadium due to safety concerns.
The rock group, which is currently on the final leg of their thrilling eighth concert tour Music of the Spheres, abruptly halted their concert when lead singer Chris Martin noticed a problem in the standing area, which holds 25,000 people, during the encore track Sparks.
“Does anyone else have any medical issues? Diabetes? Anything we need to know about?” asked Martin as security staff and medical professionals reached the area.
Shortly after Coldplay resumed their performance, they were once again forced to halt the show as another fan needed medical assistance.
To ease the tense moment, Chris Martin quipped, “Oh god, we are making people faint. It’s your fault Guy [Berryman, Coldplay bassist] for being so handsome, that's what it is. Everyone fainting looking at our bass player.”
“I hope you feel better my brother. He is going to look after you pretty well. Okay, alright? You will be safe, just hang out backstage and we will look after you. Thank you, thank you everybody for taking care of each other. That is amazing,” he added.
This came after Coldplay announced on Instagram that due to planned industrial action on the London Underground, they were forced to reschedule their final two shows at Wembley Stadium, London.