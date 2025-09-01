Katy Perry hits back at Lifetimes tour critics with phenomenal success

Katy Perry’s hard work is finally paying off!
Since announcing her fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes, and beginning performances, the 40-year-old American singer-songwriter has faced intense criticism.
While some mocked her performances and choreography as “robotic,” “school talent show,” and “cringey,” others slammed them as “low-budget” and “cheap.”
However, the 143 singer paid no attention to the criticism and continued performing for her fans, and now, the phenomenal success of her smash hit tour is serving as a clear rebuttal to the haters.
On Sunday, August 31, Page Six reported that according to Perry’s management, the songstress has already sold 1.1 million concert tickets and generated over $80 million in sales.
As per the figures shared with Billboard, the eight-digit sum has been earned from ticket sales to her concerts in Canada, Australia, and the United States alone, with her upcoming overseas stops in Latin America, China, and Europe yet to come.
Criticism on Katy Perry’s 143 album and The Lifetimes Tour:
Katy Perry has received a lot of criticism online for her seventh studio album, 143, and fifth concert tour, The Lifetimes.
“People are paying to see this?” wrote a user on X.
Another slammed, “This looks more like somebody who’s come out of retirement after 30 years and trying to pull the same moves off they did when they were young and popular.”
For the unversed, Katy Perry kicked off The Lifetimes Tour on April 23, 2025.