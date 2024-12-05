Spotify unveils 2024 Top Lists: Taylor Swift, The Weeknd steal spotlight

Entertainment

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Sabrina Carpenter named among top artists in Spotify’s Top Lists 2024

  by Web Desk
  • December 05, 2024
Spotify is wrapping up the year with Top Lists 2024!

Taking to its official Instagram handle on Wednesday, December 4, the Swedish audio streaming company pulled the curtains on this year’s top artists, albums, songs, podcasts, and audiobooks.

“Spotify Wrapped is all about celebrating the fans, artists, authors, podcasters and creators who made 2024 the record-breaking, culture-making, fandom-shaking year it was. So here’s a look at this year’s top lists,” read the caption.

Among the top artists, the Eras Tour hitmaker, Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish took center stage.

Spotify Top Lists 2024:

Here are the lists of top celebrated artists of 2024 on Spotify.

1- Top 10 Artists Globally:

i- Taylor Swift.

ii- The Weeknd.

iii- Bad Bunny.

iv- Drake.

v- Billie Eilish.

vi- Travis Scott.

vii- Peso Pluma.

viii- Kanye West.

ix- Ariana Grande.

x- Feid.

2- Top 10 Albums Globally:

i- The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology – Taylor Swift.

ii- Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish.

iii- Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter.

iv- Mañana Será Bonito – Karol G.

v- Eternal Sunshine – Ariana Grande.

vi- 1989 (Taylor’s Version) – Taylor Swift.

vii- SOS – SZA.

viii- Lover – Taylor Swift.

ix- Fireworks and Rollerblades – Benson Boone.

x- Starboy – The Weeknd.

3- Top 10 Songs Globally:

i- Espresso – Sabrina Carpenter.

ii- Beautiful Things – Benson Boone.

iii- BIRDS OF A FEATHER – Billie Eilish.

iv- Gata Only – FloyyMenor, Chris Mj.

v- Lose Control – Teddy Swims.

vi- End of Beginning – Djo.

vii- Too Sweet – Hazier.

viii- One of the Girls (with JENNIE, Lily Rose Depp) – The Weeknd.

ix- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift.

x- Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars.

4- Top 10 Podcasts Globally:

i- The Joe Rogan Experience.

ii- Call Her Daddy.

iii- Huberman Lab.

iv- This Past Weekend w/Theo Von.

v- The Diary of a CEO with Steven Barlett.

vi- Serial Killers.

vii- Relatos de la Noche.

viii- Crime Junkie.

ix- Café Com Deus Pai | Podcast official.

x- El Podcast de Marian Rojas Estapé.

5- Top 10 Audiobooks in Premium Globally:

i- A Court of Thorns and Roses – Sarah J. Maas.

ii- The Fellowship of the Ring – J.R.R. Talkien.

iii- I’m Glab My Mom Died – Jennette McCurdy.

iv- A Court of Mist and Fury – Sarah J. Maas.

v- It Ends with Us – Colleen Hoover.

vi- The 48 Laws of Power – Robert Greene.

vii- A Court of Wings and Ruin – Sarah J. Maas.

viii- A Game of Thrones: A Song of Ice and Fire: Book One – George R.R. Martin.

ix- Icebreaker: A Novel – Hannah Grace.

x- Fourth Wing – Rebecca Yarros.

