Trump nominates billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman as NASA head

US President-elect Donald Trump has named billionaire veteran private astronaut Jared Isaacman, who has close ties with Elon Musk and SpaceX, as the next head of NASA.
According to CBS News, Trump nominated Isaacman, who made headlines in September 2024 by leading the first-ever private spacewalk in human history as the fifth administration of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).
The 78-year-old announced his nomination on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying, “I am delighted to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.”
“Jared will drive NASA’s mission of discovery and inspiration, paving the way for groundbreaking achievements in space science, technology, and exploration… (His) passion for space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new space economy make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era," he continued.
However, if approved, the 41-year-old will replace former Democratic Senator Bill Nelson to become the new head of the space administration.
Furthermore, Isaacman went into space for the first time in February 2021 after renting a SpaceX flight for an undisclosed amount with three other civilian flyers for a historic trip called Inspiration4. They spend two days and 23 hours in the space.