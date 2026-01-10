Entertainment
  • By Bushra Saleem
Timothy Busfield arrest warrant issued in alleged child sex abuse case

Timothy Busfield, American actor and director, hit with the allegations of the sexual abuse involving minors.

As per Associated Press report, New Mexico authorities on Friday, January 9, issued arrest warrant of Emmy Award-winning actor in child abuse case.

An investigator with the Albuquerque Police Department filed a criminal complaint in support of the charge, which says a child reported that Busfield touched him inappropriately. 

The acts allegedly occurred on the set of The Cleaning Lady, a TV series Busfield directed and acted in.

The child said the first incident happened when he was 7 years old and Busfield touched him three or four times. Busfield allegedly touched him five or six times on another occasion when he was 8.

The child’s mother reported to Child Protective Services that the abuse occurred between November 2022 and spring 2024, the complaint said.

The arrest warrant, which was signed by a judge, said the charge is for two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor.

According to the complaint, the child, which it identifies only by his initials, has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety. A social worker documented him saying he has had nightmares about Busfield touching him and woken up scared.

