Bradley Cooper gets honest about ‘anxiety issues’ amid Gigi Hadid romance

Bradley Cooper gets unfiltered and honest about his anxiety level despite staying off social media.
The 51-year-old actor made an appearance on Joe Rogan Experience podcast where he along with the host explored his level of anxiety due to social media.
It all started when discussing a specific topic, the host lauded Cooper that he’s glad the actor doesn't use social media because that’s the main tap into the overwhelming.
To which, the Is This Thing On? actor, who is currently dating Gigi Hadid, responded that even though he’s not on social media, he still feels overwhelmed.
"I still feel overwhelmed. Whatever my news feed is, what I can actively look up and listen to,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said, adding that it's still a 100-time excess when he was a teenager.
According to the Maestro performer, the fact that he didn't have a phone to look up, he cannot even imagine what social media does.
Before concluding, Bradley Cooper shared that he believes that there's a difference between like yeah just a little drip of something that has the illusion that he is getting what he wants as opposed to what he actually needs.