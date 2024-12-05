King Charles issues statement after Prince Harry's heartbreaking confession

King Charles III shared delightful update as Prince Harry finally revealed his plans on returning to the UK.
The Duke of Sussex has set record straight on speculations surrounding his possible return to the UK from the US, where he moved in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle.
In a fresh blow to the Royal Family, Harry made his feelings clear about living in the US and how he could not be able to to do certain things in his own country.
During his conversation with the NYT's columnist and editor Andrew Ross Sorkin at The New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, Harry revealed, "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here."
Harry further confessed that in US he's "able to do the things I'm able to do with my kids that I undoubtedly wouldn't be able to do in the U.K. -- it's huge."
"I'm hugely grateful for that," he added.
After Harry's confession, which appears to be a subtle dig at the Royal Family, King Charles held a crucial meeting at St Peter’s Church on Wednesday.
The cancer-stricken monarch was seen in high spirits as he was pictured beaming with joy while meeting the aid workers and volunteers of Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC) to acknowledge their efforts during middle east and Ukraine conflict.