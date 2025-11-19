Meghan Markle sends special invite as Eugenie plans relocation: ‘just for you’

Meghan Markle has sent a special invitation with a delightful new video.
The Duchess of Sussex on Tuesday, November 18, took to her lifestyle brand As Ever’s official Instagram handle to share a heartwarming video along with a sweet invite.
In the video, the mother of two was seen setting up a table for a cozy meal, when a text popped up reading, “Holiday dinner with As Ever.’
The clip featured the Duchess delicately decorating the table, paying attention to each and every detail to make it look as much aesthetically appealing as she could.
Captioning the post, Meghan Markle penned a special invitation that read, “Our table is set with a seat just for you.”
It is worth mentioning that Prince Harry’s wife’s delightful invite comes after it was reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have extended an invitation to Princess Eugenie as she seeks a live outside London.
According to an insider who spoke to Closer UK, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s younger daughter is looking for options to move out of London with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, and their two sons, August and Earnest.
The source revealed that Harry and Meghan are urging Eugenie to join them in California.
"They want her to break out of the royal bubble and have invited her to come spend more time in America with them. Even if she just wants a break to come and relax, they've told her they would both love it," the tipster shared.
Adding further, they noted, "Harry has always had such a soft spot for Eugenie, she's like a little sister to him and he's very protective. And he too, has been feeling homesick, so it would do him a world of good to see his cousin."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US in 2020 after cutting ties with the British Royal Family.