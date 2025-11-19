Prince Harry’s royal future in William’s hands amid Meghan's career choices

Prince Harry’s future within the Royal Family could hinge on Prince William’s decisions.
As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s future within the Royal family is set “to be decided by Prince William.”
Tina Brown believed, “It’s very sad what’s happened to them. I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has, and unfortunately Harry is not the brightest bulb, either.”
She added, “I’d like to see a way for him to make amends with his family, but it gets harder and harder as the years go by.”
The royal expert noted, “I think that William is going to be the decider of that, and I think William has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied.”
Brown said Harry had expected Meghan to guide him beyond Buckingham Palace, but she seemed to make poor professional choices.
She added that the couple now appeared to be pariahs, despite America being their intended financial haven.
Brown mentioned, “What is sad is that Harry’s very good at being a prince. He’s charming, he’s upbeat, he’s attractive, he makes people happy when he walks into a room, he’s very good with young people.”
It came just days after reports of a communication breakdown between Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan.
A report has revealed that there was confusion over Harry’s recent trip to Toronto, clashing with William’s visit to Brazil.