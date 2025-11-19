Royal

Prince Harry’s royal future in William’s hands amid Meghan's career choices

The Duke of Sussex’s royal future within the Royal family is set 'to be decided by Prince William'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Prince Harry’s royal future in William’s hands amid Meghans career choices
Prince Harry’s royal future in William’s hands amid Meghan's career choices

Prince Harry’s future within the Royal Family could hinge on Prince William’s decisions.

As per GB News, the Duke of Sussex’s future within the Royal family is set “to be decided by Prince William.”

Tina Brown believed, “It’s very sad what’s happened to them. I have never seen anybody in professional life make as many mistakes as Meghan has, and unfortunately Harry is not the brightest bulb, either.”

She added, “I’d like to see a way for him to make amends with his family, but it gets harder and harder as the years go by.”

The royal expert noted, “I think that William is going to be the decider of that, and I think William has a very tough view of the whole situation, which is that the betrayal of Harry is not something that can be remedied.”

Brown said Harry had expected Meghan to guide him beyond Buckingham Palace, but she seemed to make poor professional choices.

She added that the couple now appeared to be pariahs, despite America being their intended financial haven.

Brown mentioned, “What is sad is that Harry’s very good at being a prince. He’s charming, he’s upbeat, he’s attractive, he makes people happy when he walks into a room, he’s very good with young people.”

It came just days after reports of a communication breakdown between Buckingham Palace and Harry and Meghan.

A report has revealed that there was confusion over Harry’s recent trip to Toronto, clashing with William’s visit to Brazil.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

King Carl, Queen Silvia begin Canada State Visit with solemn tribute in Ottawa

King Carl, Queen Silvia begin Canada State Visit with solemn tribute in Ottawa
Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia kick off their three-day State Visit in Ottawa, Canada

Meghan Markle sends special invite as Eugenie plans relocation: ‘just for you’

Meghan Markle sends special invite as Eugenie plans relocation: ‘just for you’
The Duchess of Sussex sends heartfelt invitation amid rumors that Princess Eugenie seeks future outside London

Princess Kate skips major royal event after her emotional plea for Prince Harry

Princess Kate skips major royal event after her emotional plea for Prince Harry
Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle for a dazzling reception

King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William

King Charles once again caught between Andrew, Prince William
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was spotted riding a horse on the grounds of Windsor Castle for the first time in weeks

Kensington Palace gives major update after Princess Kate’s summit outing

Kensington Palace gives major update after Princess Kate’s summit outing
Kate Middleton promotes her Early Childhood initiave at the 2025 Future Workforce Summit

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Princess Eugenie to US?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite Princess Eugenie to US?
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping up for Princess Eugenie amid Andrew's never-ending troubles

Royal Family celebrate engagement news in heartwarming statement

Royal Family celebrate engagement news in heartwarming statement
Royal Family shares exicting details about the suprising engagement news

Kate Middleton pens emotional note after begging Prince Harry for UK ‘return’

Kate Middleton pens emotional note after begging Prince Harry for UK ‘return’
Princess Kate shares touching message after requesting Prince Harry to snub Meghan Markle on next UK trip

Princess Anne leans on Zara Tindall for help amid 'unpredictable' health

Princess Anne leans on Zara Tindall for help amid 'unpredictable' health
Zara Tindall set to support Princess Anne as she prepares for big Royal duty

Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis

Princess Kate makes powerful return with first speech after cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 after she underwent an abdominal surgery in January

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit

Princess Kate channels full boss-mode at key early years summit
Kate Middleton turns heads with major bosswoman energy at 2025 Future of Workforce Summit

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms

Buckingham Palace highlights Duchess Sophie's Guatemala visit as lawsuit looms
The Duchess of Edinburgh marked a key visit to Central America to support the environment and human rights