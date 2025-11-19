Royal

Prince Harry set for another trip to Canada just days after Royal diary clash

The Duke of Sussex is set to return to Canada just weeks after his last trip overlapped with Prince William’s visit to Brazil

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to return to Canada just weeks after his latest clash with the royal family, marking yet another unexpected turn in his post-royal journey.

The OREA Power House conference in Toronto has listed the Duke of Sussex as one of its keynote speakers for December 1.

The Buzz Conference wrote on Instagram: "THE OREA POWER HOUSE CONFERENCE is taking place on December 1, 2025 at the Hilton Toronto and we are honoured to share some exciting news on behalf of OREA, Ontario Real Estate Association, Canada’s largest Provincial Association.

"The Headliner Keynote Speaker is Prince Harry, humanitarian, mental health advocate, environmentalist, and military combat veteran,” they added.

Buzz Conference mentioned, "His work is dedicated to creating positive and lasting change for communities and the planet, particularly in advancing conversations around resilience and healing.”

They mentioned, "Now, he won’t be speaking about Real Estate. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will bring a powerful message of service and leadership to the Power House stage.”

"Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss this one! Tickets are going fast, secure your spot today at oreapowerhouse.ca,” Buzz Conference concluded.

Prince Harry’s upcoming trip follows his November 3 visit to Toronto for “Remembrancetide,” where he met with veterans, armed forces members, and military charities.

The visit—said to be months in the works—also marked a return to the city that hosted the 2017 Invictus Games.

