Princess Kate skips major royal event after her emotional plea for Prince Harry

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle for a dazzling reception

  By Javeria Ahmed
Princess Kate was absent from a major royal event, days after her emotional public plea regarding Prince Harry.

Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at Windsor Castle for a dazzling reception.

On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales accompanied by the British Monarchs during the reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor Castle.

The annual reception was held celebrated one of the world’s largest Diplomatic Corps.

King Charles and Queen Camilla welcomed over 900 diplomats just days after the King’s 77th birthday.

Notably, William attended the event solo as the Princess of Wales missed the event for a second year.

Usually held at Buckingham Palace, this year’s reception took place at Windsor Castle.

The King and Queen made a striking entrance, with Charles in a tuxedo and Camilla in a white satin gown.

On the other hand, Princess Kate skipped the event as she marked the attendance at the Future Workforce Summit in London.

She made her first public speech since November 2023.

Notably, her absence came after Kate tried to mend the relationship between the royal family and the Duke of Sussex.

A source close to the royal told Heat World, “Kate’s tried everything to get William to soften on Harry, and Meghan as well, but there’s just no moving him,’ they tell us. Her hands are tied, so in the spirit of being practical, she’s urging Harry to come back without Meghan on his next trip.”

The insider added, “She believes it’s the only way he can start rebuilding his reputation in William’s eyes. Kate is trying to keep a bridge open for Harry before it’s too late but it does feel a little insurmountable. William’s anger and mistrust just runs so deep.”

Harry has been requesting Meghan to return to the UK with Archie and Lilibet since his first meeting with King Charles in 19 months at Clarence House last September.

