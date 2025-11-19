Princess Marie steps into spotlight to perform major duty for noble cause

Princess Marie stunned in a sophisticated look during her rare new appearance.
The Danish princess stepped out for a heartfelt new engagement on Tuesday, November 18, to fulfil a major duty for a meaningful cause in her role as Patron of DanChurchAid.
Founded in 1922, DanChurchAid is a Danish humanitarian non-governmental organisation aimed at supporting the world's poorest and focuses on "assisting the world’s poorest to lead a life in dignity, regardless of race, creed, political or religious affiliation.”
On Instagram, the Royal Family of Denmark shared a carousel of photos from her latest outing, sharing that Marie participated in a key meeting of the organization to gain insight into its humanitarian work.
“Her Royal Highness Princess Marie visited DanChurchAid on Tuesday in her capacity as patron of the organization. During the visit, the Princess participated in a working meeting to gain insight into the organization's humanitarian work, future focus areas and new ways to engage Danes in the global work,” captioned the palace.
The royals continued, “During the visit, the Princess was shown around and met employees from Wefood, Fundraising & Marketing and Humanitarian Response.”
“Here, Her Royal Highness heard about the work with food waste and social supermarkets, about products that strengthen the commitment of Danes, and about DanChurchAid's efforts for mine clearance in, among others, Gaza and Ukraine,” they added.
Notably, Princess Marie – wife of Prince Joachim and sister-in-law of king Frederik X – has been patron of DanChurchAid since 2011.